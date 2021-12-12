DRM Waltair takes charge as president of Bharat Scouts and Guides

Visakhapatnam: Investiture ceremony of Bharat Scouts and Guides of Waltair District was held at Rail Club here on Saturday. Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy was installed as president of Bharat Scouts and guides, president of East Coast Railway Women's Welfare Organisation of Waltair Division Parijata Satpathy and Kavita Gupta as vice presidents and ADRM Sudhir Kumar Gupta as district chief commissioner of Waltair Division and Divisional Operations Manager Amisha was installed as ADC of the guides.



Speaking on the occasion, DRM Anup Satpathy appreciated Bharat Scouts and Guides for their active participation in various activities of government initiatives. He admired that scouts and guides would come forward to assist Railway administration in carrying out various awareness drives. Members of Scouts and Guides performed cultural programmes during the ceremony.

District commissioner (Scouts) Rajeev Kumar, district commissioner (Guides) Avinash A Kalshi, staff and members of Bharat Scouts and Guides were present.