IndiGo Crisis Continues For Third Day As Nearly 600 Flights Cancelled Across Major Airports

IndiGo’s operations remained severely disrupted for the third consecutive day on Friday, with almost 600 flights cancelled nationwide. The cancellations added to the more than 550 flights grounded the previous day, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and intensifying frustration at major airports. Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad faced the biggest impact.

At the Delhi airport alone, over 220 flights—both arrivals and departures—were cancelled. Airport authorities issued an advisory asking travellers to check their flight status as domestic operations continued to experience significant delays and last-minute cancellations.

In Mumbai, 104 IndiGo flights were cancelled through the morning, while Bengaluru saw 52 arriving and 50 departing flights affected. Hyderabad airport also reported heavy disruption, with 43 arrivals and 49 departures cancelled by Friday morning.

Pune airport confirmed that 32 IndiGo flights were cancelled between midnight and 8 am, and a flight from Nagpur had to be diverted to Hyderabad. Airport officials reported major congestion on the ground as several IndiGo aircraft remained parked due to crew shortages, which slowed down subsequent operations for other airlines as well. They added that teams were working closely with ATC and ground agencies to regulate traffic and stabilise operations.

Thiruvananthapuram airport also continued to experience delays and cancellations. On Friday, three arrivals and three departures were delayed, while two arriving and two departing flights were cancelled. The previous day, five arrivals and five departures had been delayed.