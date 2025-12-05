India Voices Support For Peace Ahead Of Modi–Putin Summit

Ahead of his high-profile meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a firm and carefully worded statement on India's position regarding the Russia–Ukraine war. Speaking just before the bilateral discussions at Hyderabad House, Modi stressed that India is not sitting on the fence and clarified that the country is “not neutral” but clearly aligned with the cause of peace.

Modi explained that India has always believed in resolving global disputes through dialogue, diplomacy, and restraint. He emphasised that the suffering caused by prolonged conflicts extends beyond the borders of the nations involved and impacts global economic stability, supply chains, and humanitarian situations—factors India considers deeply while shaping its foreign policy.

The Prime Minister’s comments come at a critical moment, as the Russia–Ukraine war continues to affect international markets, fuel prices, and geopolitical alignments. India has maintained channels of communication with both Moscow and Kyiv throughout the conflict and has repeatedly called for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to negotiations.

Modi also highlighted India's consistent stand at international forums, where it has advocated for de-escalation and humanitarian relief, while avoiding taking sides militarily. According to him, India’s objective has always been to encourage peace-building efforts, reduce tensions, and support any initiative that moves the region closer to stability.

His remarks set the tone for the meeting with Putin, where both leaders were expected to discuss a wide range of strategic issues, including energy cooperation, defence ties, global security concerns, and the evolving geopolitical landscape. The positioning of India as a nation firmly committed to peace is seen as an important diplomatic message ahead of these talks.