Trending News 2025 – Top Stories, Entertainment, Sports & Lifestyle Updates

From global events to entertainment and sports, here’s what’s making news today.

Trending Searches

Gemini

India vs England

Charlie Kirk

Club World Cup

India vs Australia

News Highlights

Charlie Kirk assassination

Iran developments

US Government Shutdown

New Pope chosen

LA Fires

People in the Spotlight

d4vd

Kendrick Lamar

Jimmy Kimmel

Tyler Robinson

Pope Leo XIV

Recent Passings

Charlie Kirk

Ozzy Osbourne

Hulk Hogan

Michelle Trachtenberg

Diane Keaton

Entertainment: Actors & Movies

Actors: Mikey Madison, Lewis Pullman, Isabela Merced, Song Ji Woo, Kaitlyn Dever

Movies: Anora, Superman, Minecraft Movie, Thunderbolts, Sinners

Music & TV Shows

Songs: DtMF – Bad Bunny, Tabola Bale – Silet Open Up, Ordinary – Alex Warren

TV Shows: Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Squid Game 3, Adolescence, Severance, The Summer I Turned Pretty

Books & Podcasts

Books: Regretting You – Colleen Hoover, Onyx Storm – Rebecca Yarros, Lights Out – Navessa Allen

Podcasts: The Charlie Kirk Show, New Heights, This Is Gavin Newsom, Khloé In Wonder Land

Sports Updates

Athletes: Terence Crawford, Rory McIlroy, Shedeur Sanders, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Teams: Paris Saint-Germain FC, S.L. Benfica, Toronto Blue Jays

Events: FIFA Club World Cup, Asia Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, Ryder Cup

Lifestyle & Gaming

Games: Arc Raiders, Battlefield 6, Strands, Split Fiction

Food & Drink: Hot Honey, Marry Me Chicken, Chimichurri, Chia Pudding

Google Maps Highlights

Bookstores: Livraria Lello – Portugal, Shakespeare & Company – France

Transit Stations: Kyoto Station – Japan, Gare de Lyon – France

Botanical Gardens: Lalbagh – India, Royal Botanic Gardens – UK, Eden Project – UK