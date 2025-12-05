Trending News 2025 – Top Stories, Entertainment, Sports & Lifestyle Updates
Catch up on the latest trending news of 2025. Get updates on global events, entertainment, sports, music, books, and lifestyle.
From global events to entertainment and sports, here’s what’s making news today.
Trending Searches
Gemini
India vs England
Charlie Kirk
Club World Cup
India vs Australia
News Highlights
Charlie Kirk assassination
Iran developments
US Government Shutdown
New Pope chosen
LA Fires
People in the Spotlight
d4vd
Kendrick Lamar
Jimmy Kimmel
Tyler Robinson
Pope Leo XIV
Recent Passings
Charlie Kirk
Ozzy Osbourne
Hulk Hogan
Michelle Trachtenberg
Diane Keaton
Entertainment: Actors & Movies
Actors: Mikey Madison, Lewis Pullman, Isabela Merced, Song Ji Woo, Kaitlyn Dever
Movies: Anora, Superman, Minecraft Movie, Thunderbolts, Sinners
Music & TV Shows
Songs: DtMF – Bad Bunny, Tabola Bale – Silet Open Up, Ordinary – Alex Warren
TV Shows: Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Squid Game 3, Adolescence, Severance, The Summer I Turned Pretty
Books & Podcasts
Books: Regretting You – Colleen Hoover, Onyx Storm – Rebecca Yarros, Lights Out – Navessa Allen
Podcasts: The Charlie Kirk Show, New Heights, This Is Gavin Newsom, Khloé In Wonder Land
Sports Updates
Athletes: Terence Crawford, Rory McIlroy, Shedeur Sanders, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Teams: Paris Saint-Germain FC, S.L. Benfica, Toronto Blue Jays
Events: FIFA Club World Cup, Asia Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, Ryder Cup
Lifestyle & Gaming
Games: Arc Raiders, Battlefield 6, Strands, Split Fiction
Food & Drink: Hot Honey, Marry Me Chicken, Chimichurri, Chia Pudding
Google Maps Highlights
Bookstores: Livraria Lello – Portugal, Shakespeare & Company – France
Transit Stations: Kyoto Station – Japan, Gare de Lyon – France
Botanical Gardens: Lalbagh – India, Royal Botanic Gardens – UK, Eden Project – UK