Drone Technology: The Future Game Changer, Says AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

In a striking endorsement of the transformative potential of drone technology, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu highlighted its success during recent flood relief operations in Vijayawada. Addressing attendees at the inaugural 'Amaravati Drone Summit' at CK Convention in Mangalagiri, CM Naidu emphasized the vital role drones played in delivering food and drinking water during this crisis.

Reflecting on the capability of Indians in the information technology sector, Naidu reminisced about his efforts to promote IT development in Hyderabad dating back to his first term as Chief Minister in 1995. He recalled his trips to the United States, where he engaged with numerous organizations to foster growth in the sector. Today, he noted, Hyderabad stands as one of India's premier cities in terms of livability, with an impressive 30 percent of the country's IT professionals working abroad being of Telugu origin.

"The real wealth is data," Naidu declared, underscoring its significance for both national and corporate advancement. He stressed that the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with data could lead to groundbreaking developments.

The Chief Minister outlined the expansive prospects of drone technology, particularly in agriculture and infrastructure. He expressed optimism about its forthcoming applications in traffic management in urban areas and its potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery, allowing patients to receive care from home.

Naidu also commented on the use of drones for maintaining law and order, asserting their role in monitoring potentially problematic individuals within communities. "We will be utilizing drones extensively within the police department, including tracking the movements of rowdy sheeters," he stated.

As Andhra Pradesh positions itself at the forefront of drone innovation, the Chief Minister's insights indicate a significant shift towards embracing advanced technology for community development and management.