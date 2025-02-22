  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

DSC notification after MLC election: MLA

TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu
x

TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu

Highlights

Vemuru MLA Nakka Anand Babu assured the unemployed that the Mega DSC notification will be issued after completion of Guntur-Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency election.

Guntur:Vemuru MLA Nakka Anand Babu assured the unemployed that the Mega DSC notification will be issued after completion of Guntur-Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency election.

He conducted election campaign in favour of TDP candidate for Guntur-Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency Alapati Rajendra Prasad in Vemuru mandal in Bapatla district on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the coalition government will take steps to generate jobs for the unemployed youth.

He urged the voters to vote in favour of Alapati Rajendra Prasad to solve the problems of the employees and graduates and facilitate development of the State.

MLC election observer Mustak Ahmed and Vanga Sambi Reddy of Vemuru Assembly constituency were among those who participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick