DSC notification after MLC election: MLA

Guntur:Vemuru MLA Nakka Anand Babu assured the unemployed that the Mega DSC notification will be issued after completion of Guntur-Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency election.

He conducted election campaign in favour of TDP candidate for Guntur-Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency Alapati Rajendra Prasad in Vemuru mandal in Bapatla district on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the coalition government will take steps to generate jobs for the unemployed youth.

He urged the voters to vote in favour of Alapati Rajendra Prasad to solve the problems of the employees and graduates and facilitate development of the State.

MLC election observer Mustak Ahmed and Vanga Sambi Reddy of Vemuru Assembly constituency were among those who participated.