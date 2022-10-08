Durga temple Antharayalam Darshanam turns dearer

Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana disclosed that they have decided to continue Rs 500 tickets atop Indrakeeladri, which attracted thousands of devotees during the recently concluded Dasara festivities. He clarified that Antharalaya Darshanam will be provided to those, who purchase Rs 500 ticket. Earlier, the price of the ticket was Rs 300 per person.

The Minister visited Durga temple on Friday and had darshan of the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Later addressing the media at Media Point atop Indrakeeladri, he said that they are spending crores of rupees to develop the hill shrine. Claiming that the ticket price hike is not abnormal and nominal, he observed it won't be a burden to devotees.

Besides, devotees will be given two laddus, he added. He clarified that they didn't hike the ticket price for income but to control devotees' rush only.

The Minister said Dasara festivities were concluded peacefully by the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga. He praised District Collector S Dilli Rao, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and Durga temple EO D Bhramaraba for their efforts for the peaceful conduct and huge success of the festivities.

All the devotees expressed satisfaction at the arrangements at the temple this year, he added.

Referring to the Kanipakam Abhishekam ticket issue, Minister Satyanarayana alleged that the temple in-charge EO unilaterally took the decision without consulting the higher officials. The Kanipakam EO was already suspended and an enquiry is pending, he informed.