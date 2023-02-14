Durga temple chairman, EO present silk clothes to presiding deities

Srisailam (Nandyal): On the third day of the 11-day Sivaratri Brahmotsavams at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam, silk robes were presented to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi here on Monday on behalf of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple located on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

The chairman of Kanaka Durga temple trust board K Rambabu, Executive Officer (EO) D Bhramaramba, members of the board of trustees, Archaka Swamis and Veda Pundits have presented silk clothes to the presiding deities at Srisailam.

Earlier, Srisailam temple Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna and the members of the board of trustees, Archaka Swamis and Veda Pundits, following the temple tradition have welcomed the Durga Malleswara Swamy temple members at the Raja Gopuram. A Sankalpam for presentation of silk robes has been recited at temple Raja Gopuram and later prayers were offered.

Immediately after offering prayers amid playing of spiritual music, the staff of Durga Malleswara Swamy temple entered into the temple and presented silk clothes to the presiding deities Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam Trust Board chairman K Rambabu said that it has been a tradition to offer silk clothes to the presiding deities during Sivaratri Brahmotsavams every year. He said they were fortunate to present silk clothes to the deities on the auspicious occasion.