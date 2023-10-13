Durga temple earns Rs 2.3 cr hundi income

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri received a hundi collection of Rs 2, 30, 88, 508 in 16 days.

The average collection per day is Rs 14.43 lakh. On Thursday, the temple authorities conducted the hundi counting at Sri Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam.

Temple EO KS Ramarao supervised the counting. Besides, the devotees also offered 671 grams of gold ornaments and 5.615 grams of silver ornaments to the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga.

Apart from that, the Temple has also received Rs 80,103 e-hundi collection. Trust Board member B Madhavi Krishna, SPF also supervised the counting.