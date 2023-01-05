Durga temple EO to appear in Andhra Pradesh High Court today

Vijayawada: The AP High Court ordered Durga Temple EO to appear in person before the court by 10.30 am on Thursday in connection with a contempt case. The orders were issued after some temporary employees approached the court seeking justice on promotion of their services.

The contract employees said they did not get promotion as per the norms and moved the High Court. The HC issued orders for the promotion of the employees before January 5, 2023.

If the orders are not fulfilled the EO has to appear in the High Court at 10.30 am on January 5.