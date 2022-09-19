Dussehra Women Empowerment Festival on Oct 1: Vasireddy Padma

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Vasireddy Padma, chairperson of the State Women's Commission, informed that 'Dussehra Mahila Empowerment Utsav' will be organised on October 1 in Rajamahendravaram to reflect cultural traditions.

As part of the festive arrangements, she inspected Subrahmanya Maidanam along with RUDA chairperson M Sharmila Reddy and others. Later, she unveiled a poster at the press conference here on Sunday.

Vasireddy Padma said that separate meetings were held with local dignitaries, lawyers, psychologists and several NGOs and an action plan has been prepared to organise 'Dussehra Women Empowerment Festival' in a grand manner. She said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gives utmost priority to women and added that the CM told to organise this programme in Rajahmundry, where social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam and Rajya Lakshmi couple's worksite is located and Jyothirao Phule's statue was installed for the first time in the State. Although Rajahmundry is the cradle of women's power and movements, the first ceremony is being held here as the right venue, she said. In the coming days, the Women's Commission will take up programmes related to women's empowerment in other parts of the State as well.

'Sabala', State-level short films will be screened and eminent personalities from film industry and art would be the judges, who will select the winners. Those, who want to participate in these competitions, have a chance till September 25. She said people should register their names by calling 9381243599 or 9441356482 along with sending application to [email protected]

Vasireddy Padma said that short films can be sent for competitions on three topics namely - women's equality, women's welfare, women's safety and Protection - Disha implementation. Winners of selected short film competitions will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, she said. About 3,000 people are expected to attend.

State Khadi Industries Board chairwoman Karri Jayashree, National Women's Section of Psychologists Association president Pilli Nirmala, Godavari Conservation Samiti president Dr Padma, YSRCP social media wing leader TK Visveswara Reddy, Nirikshana Reddy and others were present on the occasion.