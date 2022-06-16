Vijayawada: Dutch scientists to visit NTR veterinary college tomorrow

Vijayawada (NTR District): A team of 20 scientists from Netherlands will visit NTR Veterinary College, Gannavaram, on Friday (June 17) to explain to the students the importance of One Health Approach scheme proposed by the Union government in the country. Andhra Pradesh is also part of the One Health Approach in which doctors and veterinary doctors will work in coordination on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) project.

The Dutch scientists will explain the students about the importance of containing the AMR. Students of Siddhartha Medical college (Vijayawada), Veterinary College (Gannavaram), and post graduate students of Micro-Biology will attend the classes. Krishna district has been selected for the pilot project to study the AMR project. Department of Microbiology, Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada, and Department of Veterinary Microbiology, NTR College of Veterinary Science, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Gannavaram, had worked together on the project under the One Health Approach and submitted the report to the Government. Under this pilot project, the E-coli bacterium from humans, animals and environment (water) will be isolated and the resistance pattern of E-coli against a panel of antibiotics will be studied by the Principal Investigators of the pilot project.

Dr Anand Kumar, Professor & Head, Microbiology department, Veterinary College, Gannavaram, said the Netherlands scientists will conduct three sessions to students at Gannavaram veterinary college and explain the need to contain AMR. He said indiscriminate use of antibiotics is not safe for humans or animals while underlining the need for the scientific study and approach to use the antibiotics.

Dr Anand Kumar said AMR means the resistance developed in microorganisms like bacteria, fungi, viruses, protozoa etc and it plays key role on health of humans and animals. Netherlands achieved good progress in containing the AMR and is ready to share the expertise and knowledge with India. The government of India and the Dutch government entered MoU on sharing knowledge and work together to contain AMR.