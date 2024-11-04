DY CM 2-day tour in Pithapuram from today

Rajamahendravaram: State Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan will be visiting the Pithapuram constituency on November 4th and 5th.

The schedule for his visit has been released. During this tour, he will inaugurate various development projects in the Pithapuram and Kakinada Rural constituencies.

He will arrive at Rajamahendravaram Airport on Monday morning and then travel by car to Gollaprolu, where he will reach the ZP Boys’ School. He will inaugurate science labs and school buildings in the same premises. He will also lay the foundation for bridge construction works in Jagananna Colony and Surampeta in Gollaprolu, as well as for the construction of the Tahsildar’s office and an Urban Health Centre. Afterward, he will take a break at his residence in Chebrolu.

At 3:30 pm, he will inaugurate maintenance works at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Pithapuram town, along with the commencement of a degree college and maintenance works for a girls’ hostel.

He will then tour Kakinada Rural and stay overnight in Chebrolu.

On Tuesday at 11:15 am, he will participate in development activities at the Kothapalli PHC, followed by foundation-laying ceremonies for roads in Isukapalli, Ravindrapuram, Nidanam Doddi, and Shontivari Pakalu, as well as for school buildings.

Officials indicate that the district in-charge minister and state municipal administration minister, P Narayana may also participate in this visit.

Collector Shan Mohan supervised the arrangements in Pithapuram and Gollaprolu for the Deputy CM’s visit.