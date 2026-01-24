Nokia keen on setting up a global capability centre in state: Minister

Nokia Corporation, one of the world’s leading players in the telecommunications technology sector, has expressed its interest in establishing a Global Capability Centre (GCC) and research centres in Karnataka.

Nokia, which has enjoyed a long-standing association with the State for over 25 years and operates its largest global research centre in Bengaluru, has held discussions on expanding its operations across Karnataka, including in Tier-2 cities. During meetings with senior Nokia officials at the ongoing World Economic Forum summit in Davos, the State Government assured full support for the company’s future expansion plans, Industries Minister M.B. Patil said.

The Minister also reiterated the State Government’s commitment to supporting the World Economic Forum’s ‘Yes–BLR UpLink’ initiative, which seeks to develop the ‘Yes Bengaluru’ programme on sustainable urban development into a globally recognised platform for government–industry collaboration.

He said the matter was discussed in detail during a meeting with John Dutton, Head of UpLink at the World Economic Forum. The initiative provides financial assistance, mentorship and pilot opportunities to start-ups working on real-world, city-centric challenges and contributing to urban development. The WEF UpLink delegation has appreciated the Karnataka Government’s continued support for the initiative, he added.

Discussions were also held with global cyber security major Cloudflare on joining the ‘KWIN City’ project and on future expansion opportunities. The State Government assured the necessary support for the company’s expansion plans. Cloudflare’s Global Strategy Head, Stephanie Cohen, described Karnataka as one of the world’s best destinations for attracting advanced technologies, the Minister said.

US-based space technology company Vast Space has expressed interest in partnering with the Karnataka Government in areas related to space technology, advanced manufacturing and innovation-driven initiatives.

Crescent Enterprises, a UAE-based multinational business group, has also expressed interest in investing in enterprises and companies across the State.

US-based aerospace company Voyager Technologies has expressed strong interest in entering into a partnership agreement with the State Government. The company has also come forward to collaborate with ISRO on space technology and research initiatives. During a meeting with Executive Vice-President John Baum, possibilities for expanding operations in the State’s biopharma sector were discussed, Minister Patil said.