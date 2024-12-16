Dy CM Pawan pays glowing tributes to Potti Sriramulu

Vijayawada: n Says developing the State on all fronts will be a real tribute to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu who sacrificed his life for the sake of the formation of a separate Andhra state should be remem-bered forever, said Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan while paying tributes to Amarajeevi on his death anniver-sary along with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu here on Sunday.

He also paid tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Sar-dar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary.

It will be a real tribute to Potti Sriramulu to develop the State on all fronts and become a 2.2 trillion economy, Pawan said. A book on the life of Potti Sriramulu was re-leased and a documentary was screened.

Pawan said that Sriramulu sacrificed his life for the State while former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao fought for the self-respect of Telugu people.

Ministers P Narayana, Atchannaidu, Kolusu Parthasarathy, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and officials participated.