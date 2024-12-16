Live
- Govt pause on ONOE bills may be strategic
- THE MANGROVE BREAKTHROUGH
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th December 2024
- India, Australia at even-steven stage
- Job mela held in Kanuparthipadu village
- KCR likely to visit US
- 431 Water Users’ Associations elected unopposed
- ‘CM, mantris treaded BRS’ Gurukul Baata’
- CBI drops disproportionate assets case against ex-minister, wife
- Floral tributes paid to Amarajeevi on his death anniversary
Just In
Dy CM Pawan pays glowing tributes to Potti Sriramulu
Says developing the State on all fronts will be a real tribute to Amarajeevi
Vijayawada: n Says developing the State on all fronts will be a real tribute to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu who sacrificed his life for the sake of the formation of a separate Andhra state should be remem-bered forever, said Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan while paying tributes to Amarajeevi on his death anniver-sary along with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu here on Sunday.
He also paid tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Sar-dar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary.
It will be a real tribute to Potti Sriramulu to develop the State on all fronts and become a 2.2 trillion economy, Pawan said. A book on the life of Potti Sriramulu was re-leased and a documentary was screened.
Pawan said that Sriramulu sacrificed his life for the State while former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao fought for the self-respect of Telugu people.
Ministers P Narayana, Atchannaidu, Kolusu Parthasarathy, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and officials participated.