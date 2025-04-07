Live
Dy CM to tour tribal villages from today
Paderu (Asr District): The Andhra Pradesh government is launching a new initiative titled ‘Adavi Thalli Baata’. Spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, the programme aims to enhance road connectivity in remote tribal villages.
As part of this initiative, the Deputy CM will embark on a two-day tour of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district on Monday and Tuesday. Officials explained that this is a significant move towards improving infrastructure in tribal areas.
On Monday morning, he will reach Pedapadu village in Dumbriguda mandal from Visakhapatnam airport. There, he will inspect tribal welfare hostels and interact with residents.
After that, Pawan Kalyan will lay the foundation stone for road development works under the Adavi Thalli Baata scheme and address a public meeting organised at the venue.
On Tuesday, he will visit Sunkarametta in Araku mandal, where he will inaugurate a newly-constructed wooden bridge.
Following this, he will proceed to the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam to hold a review meeting with officials on eco-tourism development. The review will focus on strategies to boost tourism infrastructure and explore eco-tourism opportunities across the State.