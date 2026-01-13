Dy CSTE conferred Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Lalit Bohra appreciated deputy chief signal and telecommunication engineer S Srinivasa Rao for his outstanding professional achievements and dedication to service.

Srinivasa Rao was recently conferred with the prestigious Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Congratulating him on the occasion, the Divisional Railway Manager lauded Srinivasa Rao’s significant contributions towards signalling modernisation and enhancement of line capacity across various sections of East Coast Railway. His exemplary work has played a crucial role in strengthening operational efficiency and safety.

Srinivasa Rao spearheaded the provision of Electronic Interlocking (EI) systems, besides upgrading EI installations at Tilaru and Dusi stations. He also contributed to improving the reliability of auto-signalling systems through the implementation of dual Multi Section Digital Axle Counter (MSDAC) detection, ensuring enhanced safety standards. In addition, his support in the commissioning of doubling works in the Koraput–Rayagada and Sambalpur–Sambalpur City sections has resulted in tangible operational gains, facilitating smoother train operations and improved line capacity.

The Divisional Railway Manager remarked that the puraskar is a well-deserved recognition and unwavering commitment to excellence.