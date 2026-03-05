Veteran journalist HK Dua passes away

NEW DELHI: Eminent journalist HK Dua, who held the rare distinction of helming editorial operations at three of India's leading newspapers, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 88.

He breathed his last peacefully on Wednesday afternoon at a private hospital, a member of his family said. Dua was keeping unwell and was admitted to the hospital three weeks back.

His cremation will take place at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Thursday. Dua was known for his sharp political insight and unwavering commitment to editorial independence.

He was also a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha (2009-2015), where he contributed significantly to debates on foreign affairs and national security.