E-auction of mobile phones on Aug 4 & 5
Tirumala: Mobile phones donated by devotees in the Srivari Hundi at Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and other associated temples will be placed for e-auction on August 4 and 5 through the Andhra Pra-desh State government e-Procurement portal. The e-Auction includes mobile phones from various brands such as iPhone, Vivo, Nokia, LYF, Philips, Celkon, Micromax, Realme, Huawei, Tecno, Motorola, Karbonn, Samsung, and Oppo.
A total of 73 lots comprising new, used, and par-tially damaged mobile phones will be auctioned online.
Interested parties may contact the TTD Marketing Office, Tirupati at 0877-2264429 during office hours. Further details can also be accessed via TTD official website www.tirumala.org or the AP Gov-ernment Procurement Por-tal www.konugolu.ap.gov.in