e-Crop details of farmers to be displayed on Nov 2

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has directed the officials concerned of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to ensure every acre of cultivated land is registered in e-Crop. As part of a social audit likely to be conducted from October 28 to 31, the farmers' names would be displayed at the RBKs.

After inspecting the registration process at Gargeyapuram RBK on Friday, the collector said that so far, 11 lakh acres of cultivated land in the district, has been registered under e-Crop. Of the total extent, 10,75,259 acres has been completed e-KYC. He appealed to farmers to check and confirm their details at the RBKs and added the government was taking all steps to stand by the farmers.

He said e-Crop data will help the farmers to get crop damages and others like Rythu Bharosa, PM Kisan, free crop insurance, interest free crop loans, drought and natural calamity benefits. Following the orders of state government, the e-Crop and e-KYC were taken up across the district, the collector said. He said around 11,25,452 acres pertaining to 3,61,236 farmers in the district have been registered under e-Crop.

Similarly, 10,75,259 acres pertaining to 3,42,613 farmers were also completed e-KYC. He said that while doing e-KYC, the particulars of farmers and the extent of cultivated land, survey number and others have been taken. After confirming the farmer's details, e-KYC was done through biometric or One Time Password (OTP).

The details of e-Crop and e-KYC along with the farmers, village agriculture assistant, village horticulture assistant, village revenue officer and the details of cultivator were uploaded in the app after verifying the Aadhaar card, stated the collector. He further said the crop registration details have been forwarded to logins of district collector, joint collector, RDO, Tahsildar, district agriculture officer, district horticulture officer, assistant agriculture officer, mandal agriculture office and horticulture officer for cross checking. The collector suggested the farmers to submit a form if they notice any discrepancies in the process.

The details would be uploaded online by the VAA and would be corrected by the mandal agriculture office and mandal Tahsildar. The collector appealed to the farmers to rectify their crop details at the e-Crop and e-KYC. The rectified and final list of farmers would be displayed on November 2 at all RBKs, stated the collector.