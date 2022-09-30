e-crop registration at fast pace in EG dist: Collector Madhavi Latha

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Collector K Madhavi Latha said that 94% of e-crop registration has been completed in East Godavari district. During a videoconference held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from Tadepalli camp office on Thursday, the Collector explained the progress of various works.

According to her, a total of 1,35,967 farmers are cultivating 3,53,375 acres, out of which 3,33,017 acres have been registered under e-crop. The target of 26 lakh working days allotted to the district has been exceeded in the implementation of employment guarantee scheme and 125.42% progress has been recorded. She said that the State's average wage is Rs 210.02 while that of the district is Rs 217.11. Efforts are being made to increase the average salary of the district to Rs 240.

The Collector explained that out of 390 village secretariat buildings in the district, 282 have been completed and the stage conversion is 39.81 per cent, which is second in the State. Out of 373 Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBK) buildings, 204 have been completed and the stage conversion is at first place in the State with 46.75%. Out of 337 buildings for YSR health clinics, 139 have been completed and the stage conversion is 52.53%, which is first in the State. She explained that 15 urban health centres are to be set up in the district while 11 buildings have been completed and the remaining works are in various stages.

Madhavi Latha said that all the completed houses in Jagananna Colony are being provided with infrastructure such as electricity, water supply, and drainage.

She said that all eligible beneficiaries are being provided loan facilities of Rs 35,000 through banks and added that the administration is ready to build houses in third phase.

Joint Collector Ch Sridhar, Panchayat Raj SE ABV Prasad, CPO S Prakash, District Housing Officer B Tarachand, CPO K Prakash, RWS Executive Director Bala Sankar, DLDOs P Veena Devi, V Shanta Mani, and others participated.