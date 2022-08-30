E-ticket fraud unearthed

Vijayawada (NTR District): Travelling Ticket Inspector (TTI) I Phaneendra Kumar has unearthed an e-ticket scam when two persons failed to produce physical copy of handicapped concession certificate, who booked tickets on concession. The incident took place at Ongole railway station on Monday.

The TTI enquired two persons, who were boarding B1-Coach on Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central Express at Ongole Station, about their berths, ticket and travel particulars. The youth showed him a screenshot of their Electronic Reservation Slip (ERS) of E-Ticket with handicapped concession certificate and without fare particulars in the photo. The youth were travelling from Santragachi to Chennai.

The TTI noticed that the youth are physically and mentally fit. Sensing foul play, Phaneendra Kumar enquired the youth how they procured tickets and also asked them to produce physical copy of the handicapped concession certificate through which the tickets were booked. The youth replied that they don't have any idea of such certificate and they purchased the e-ticket through a ticketing agent based in Kolkata.

Also, age particulars of the passengers were not tallying with the details of their Aadhar cards.

Both the youth and the TTI tried to call the agent, but the agent refused to answer and didn't even call back his clients.

The TTI explained the situation to the passengers and told them that it was a clear case of misuse of travel concession by the agent.

He collected fare and penalty amount from them.

The TTI said that the railways, for the benefit of Divyangjan, launched online services for booking tickets through IRCTC by providing unique numbers to Divyangjan without approaching reservation ticket counters. The beneficiary must carry the photo identity card issued by the railways without which they shall be treated as travelling without ticket.

Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Ram Babu commended Phaneendra Kumar for his due diligence and detecting the fraud. He also appealed to the passengers to purchase tickets from authorised agents only and to not fall prey to such frauds and help genuine passengers to get confirmed tickets.