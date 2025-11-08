Early diagnosis key for cancer cure: DMHO

Rajamahendravaram: The Medical and Health Department organised a grand district-level awareness rally on Friday to mark the National Cancer Awareness Day.

The rally was flagged off by the District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Venkateswara Rao. The procession started from the DM&HO office in Rajamahendravaram and traversed the main centres, aiming to educate the public on cancer prevention, the importance of early detection, and the necessity of adopting a healthy lifestyle. Speaking on the occasion, DM&HO Rao stressed the critical need for proper public awareness regarding cancer. “If the disease is detected in its early stages, the treatment is successful,” he stated. He further noted that abstaining from harmful habits like tobacco and alcohol is key to cancer prevention. Dr Rao also informed that awareness programmes are being conducted across Mobile Medical Units, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), and Ayushman Arogya Mandirams as part of the overall cancer control strategy. District Medical and Health Department officials, doctors, paramedical staff, nursing students, ASHA workers, staff from the Women and Child Welfare Department, and public representatives participated in the rally.