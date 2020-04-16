East Godavari declared hotspot district

Rajamahendravaram: District administration as well as police department is implementing lockdown restrictions strictly, as the Central government declared the district hotspot as it registered as many as 17 Covid-19 positive cases.



Meanwhile, Section 144 is continuing across the district and the police are allowing only one person on bikes and closing important roads with barricades. The police also ready to crack the whip on vehicle riders by seizing the bikes and also registered the cases against the persons who violated the rules.

The police monitoring the physical distance concept at rythu bazaars, medical shops, grocery shops etc in the district. As the district was brought under hotspot category, there are doubts on exemptions after April 20. Red zones are continuing in Kattipudi, Bankpeta in Kakinada, Peddapuram, Pithapuram, Kothapeta and three areas in Rajamahendravaram. Urban superintendent of police Dr Shemushi Bajpayee is personally supervising the implementation of restrictions in the urban district.

Collector D Muralidhar Reddy directed the police department to take stern action against the persons who violates the guidelines given by the government.