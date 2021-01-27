East Godavari district ranks third in fish, prawn production in Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada: Collector DMuralidhar Reddy said that the State government is successfully implementing the state-of-the-art priority programmes in East Godavari district with the objective of public welfare, development and higher living standards.

The 72nd Republic Day celebrations in Kakinada Smart City were marked by pomp and gaiety on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Joint Collectors Dr G Raja Kumari, Keerthi Chekuri, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and others were present.

The Republic Day celebrations by the district administration at the Police Parade grounds featured cultural programmes by the school students.

Collector Muralidhar Reddy unfurled the national flag.

He said that various schemes undertaken by the State government for the welfare of youth, workers, farmers, women, students and the poor are extended to to every deserving person. He said that to support farmers, the State government is providing Rs 13,500 per farmer family through the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme. He said that 4,64,229 farmers received Rs 517.57 crore in the district. The amount was deposited directly in the bank accounts.

He said that 1,129 Rythu Bharosa Centres have been set up in the district to provide various services to the farmers in advance. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently laid the foundation stone for the construction of a fishing harbour at Aminabad on the Uppada coast at a cost of Rs 420 crore.

He said that the district ranks third in the State with 3 crore seven lakh tonnes of fish and prawn production. He said that Rs 726 crore has been deposited to 4,83,622 mothers who are enrolling their children under the Amma Vodi scheme. He said that 190 centers have been set up in the district for distribution of Covid-19 vaccine as per the guidelines and standards of the both Central and State governments.