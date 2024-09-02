East Godavari District Sends Relief Supplies to Flood-Hit Vijayawada

In response to the severe flooding in Vijayawada, East Godavari District has launched immediate relief efforts to support affected areas. District Collector P. Prashanti announced that essential supplies are being sent from the district, including food items, water packets, milk, bread, candles, and cooking stoves.

On Monday morning, Collector Prashanti convened a meeting at the Collector’s Camp Office with representatives from various NGOs and companies to coordinate the relief efforts. The district has already arranged the dispatch of 20,000 packets of milk, 2 lakh water packets, 10,000 packets of pulihora, 20,000 cooking stoves, 20,000 candles, 75,000 packets of biscuits, and 50,000 packets of bread to Vijayawada.

The relief supplies were flagged off by the Collector and Joint Collector at Sai Krishna Theatre, with the first vehicles carrying pulihora packets departing under their supervision. Additional supplies, including milk, were also sent off from the Collector’s Camp Office.

The Collector expressed special gratitude to all volunteers and participants in the rehabilitation efforts, acknowledging their valuable contribution to therelief operations.