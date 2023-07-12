  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Eastern Air Command Chief Calls-on ENC Chief

Eastern Air Command Chief Calls-on ENC Chief
x
Highlights

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Eastern Air Command Air Marshal SP Dharkar paid a courtesy call on Flag Officer Commanding in Chief

Visakhapatnam: Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Eastern Air Command Air Marshal SP Dharkar paid a courtesy call on Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta during his visit to the Eastern Naval Command on Wednesday.

Besides discussing mutual support and interoperability of Indian Navy and Indian Air Force assets under their commands, the Commanders-in-Chief also spoke about various issues related to the security challenges in their area of responsibilities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X