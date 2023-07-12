Live
Eastern Air Command Chief Calls-on ENC Chief
Highlights
Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Eastern Air Command Air Marshal SP Dharkar paid a courtesy call on Flag Officer Commanding in Chief
Visakhapatnam: Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Eastern Air Command Air Marshal SP Dharkar paid a courtesy call on Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta during his visit to the Eastern Naval Command on Wednesday.
Besides discussing mutual support and interoperability of Indian Navy and Indian Air Force assets under their commands, the Commanders-in-Chief also spoke about various issues related to the security challenges in their area of responsibilities.
