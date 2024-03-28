EC Appoints Special Observers for Andhra Pradesh Ahead of General Elections

In preparation for the forthcoming general elections, the Central Election Commission has taken a significant step by appointing three special observers for the state of Andhra Pradesh. The Election Commission has formally issued orders to this effect, signaling the deployment of experienced officials to oversee the electoral process in the region.

Retired IAS officer Ram Mohan Mishra has been designated as the Special General Observer, while retired IPS officer Deepak Mishra will serve as the Special Police Observer. Additionally, retired IRS officer Neena Nigam has been appointed as the Special Expenditure Observer. These seasoned professionals bring a wealth of expertise and knowledge in their respective fields, aiming to ensure the smooth conduct of elections and uphold the integrity of the electoral process in Andhra Pradesh.

The Special Observers are scheduled to commence their tour of the state starting next week, where they will closely monitor various aspects of the electoral proceedings, including general oversight, law enforcement, and expenditure monitoring. Their presence is expected to bolster transparency, accountability, and adherence to electoral guidelines, fostering a fair and impartial electoral environment in Andhra Pradesh.