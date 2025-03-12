EC invites suggestions from political parties

Vijayawada: The Election Commission of India in an individual letter written to all political parties, including national and state-level invited suggestions by April 30 for any unresolved issues at the ERO, DEO and CEO.

The commission has also envisaged an interaction with the party president s and senior members of the party at a mutually convenient time to further strengthen electoral processes in accordance with the established law.

During an ECI conference last week, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had instructed the CEOs, DEOs, and EROs of all States and union territories to hold regular interactions with political parties, resolve any suggestions received in such meetings strictly within the legal framework and submit an action taken report to the Commission by March 31.

The political parties are one of the key stakeholders amongst 28 stakeholders identified by the commission as per the Constitution and statutory framework covering all aspects of electoral processes.

The Commission in its letter to the political parties also noted that Representation of People’s Act, Registration of Electors Rules, Conduct of Election Rules, orders of the Supreme Court and instructions, manuals and handbook issued by the Election Commission from time to time have established a decentralised, robust and transparent legal framework for holding free and fair elections.