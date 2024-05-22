EC Takes Action on Macherla Incident, Orders Arrest of MLA

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has taken a serious stance on the incident that occurred in Macherla, where MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was accused of destroying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). The CEC has issued notices to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) regarding this incident and has demanded an explanation for the MLA's actions.

A case has been registered against MLA and orders have been given to arrest him immediately. The CEC has instructed the CEO to provide a report on the incident by 5 pm. Special teams have been dispatched to Hyderabad to apprehend the MLA.

Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh, MK Meena, stated that EVMs were vandalized in a total of 9 places in the state on the day of polling, with 7 incidents occurring in Macherla alone. He said cases have been filed against MLA under 10 sections of the law.

MK Meena emphasized that there will be no exceptions made in this case and that everyone involved will be held accountable for their actions. Efforts are being made to ensure that justice is served in this matter.



