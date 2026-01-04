ECHS Polyclinic inaugurated in Anantapur

Anantapur: A new Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinic was inaugurated in Anantapur on Saturday, significantly enhancing healthcare access for veterans and their families.

Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding, Telangana & Andhra Sub Area, formally opened the facility. He underscored the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive, dignified, and reliable healthcare to ex-servicemen, affirming that their welfare remains a top priority.

Civil administration representatives, military personnel, and a large number of veterans and dependents participated in the event. The state-of-the-art polyclinic features specialised treatment units, modern diagnostic centres, and structured rehabilitation programmes tailored to veterans’ needs.

It aims to deliver timely, high-quality medical support.

Officials highlighted that the facility will improve healthcare standards in Anantapur and neighbouring districts, easing pressure on existing services and serving as a model for future ECHS infrastructure in the region.