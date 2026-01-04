  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

ECHS Polyclinic inaugurated in Anantapur

  • Created On:  4 Jan 2026 10:14 AM IST
ECHS Polyclinic inaugurated in Anantapur
X

Anantapur: A new Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinic was inaugurated in Anantapur on Saturday, significantly enhancing healthcare access for veterans and their families.

Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding, Telangana & Andhra Sub Area, formally opened the facility. He underscored the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive, dignified, and reliable healthcare to ex-servicemen, affirming that their welfare remains a top priority.

Civil administration representatives, military personnel, and a large number of veterans and dependents participated in the event. The state-of-the-art polyclinic features specialised treatment units, modern diagnostic centres, and structured rehabilitation programmes tailored to veterans’ needs.

It aims to deliver timely, high-quality medical support.

Officials highlighted that the facility will improve healthcare standards in Anantapur and neighbouring districts, easing pressure on existing services and serving as a model for future ECHS infrastructure in the region.

Tags

ECHS PolyclinicEx-Servicemen HealthcareAnantapurVeteran WelfareMilitary Medical Services
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Prabhas sets dance floor on fire with Nache Nache remix promo

Music for The Raja Saab has been composed by Thaman S and the inclusion of “Nache Nache” aims to appeal to both long-time fans of the original track and a new generation of viewers.

Prabhas sets dance floor on fire with Nache Nache remix promo

National News

More
Share it
X