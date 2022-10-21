Economics provides better opportunities for PG students

Tirupati: The Economics department of Sri Venkateswara University College of Arts has been providing better opportunities for students in their career. Those who have qualified in AP PGCET 2022, can choose this department for pursuing their PG course in Economics to have a bright future.

The head of the Economics department Prof D Krishna Moorthy told The Hans India that the department has all facilities to pursue MA (Economics) course.

It has a special library with a good number of books and has a special wing in the main library as well. It has 45 seats in the regular category and 40 seats in the self-finance category. Another five seats are there under management quota. Besides well-equipped classrooms, digital classrooms and computer lab facilities, the department also offers awareness programmes and seminars to help the students to compete in competitive examinations.

Prof Moorthy further said that for various examinations like UGC NET, SLET, IRS, IAS, IPS, RBI and NABARD, knowledge in Economics helps immensely. Even in APPSC examinations it has become a core subject. Those wishing to continue in the teaching profession after their MA in Economics can find opportunities in engineering, PG, degree and Intermediate colleges. The students can have better prospects even abroad.

It may be noted that SV University Economics department was established in 1954. A student of Oxford University Prof E K Warrior was the founder of the department while it was further nurtured and developed by Prof D L Narayana. It has the credit of producing several distinguished alumni including the former CM N Chandrababu Naidu besides several bureaucrats and others.