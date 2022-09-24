ECoRWWO donates water purifiers

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO) of Waltair division donated 10 water purifiers to Divisional Railway Hospital on Friday. President of ECoRWWO- Waltair Parijata Satpathy, vice-presidents Kavita Gupta and Madhusmita Sahoo, secretary Priyanka Sridevi and other members have donated the water purifiers to the Divisional Railway Hospital and health units of Waltair division situated at various locations.

Further, the ECoRWWO members donated patient awareness and health awareness posters and banners to the railway hospital. Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy lauded the service-oriented initiatives of ECoRWWO. Meanwhile, in a move to provide additional amenities to the rail users and provide sufficient parking space, Waltair Division provided yet another parking facility at Gnanapuram side of Visakhapatnam railway station.

It was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy in the presence of senior DCM AK Tripathy, among other officials. The contract for the mixed parking stand for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers was awarded through e-auction which generated additional revenue to the railways. The facility will ease the travellers and the rail users and access the main entry of the railway station from Gnanapuram side. Earlier, the same unused weed-filled space was a hub for the miscreants to carry out anti-social activities.