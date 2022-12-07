ED makes announcement on the raids on NRI hospital, says found crucial documents

The Enforcement Directorate has made a key announcement on the raids in the money laundering case registered on the diversion of funds in the NRI society and medical college. It said that they conducted searches for two days in Vijayawada, Kakinada, Guntur and Hyderabad and found immovable properties in 53 places and seized cash, key documents and many assets. "We have seized cash, important documents and many properties, funds belonging to NRI society were misappropriated in the name of building construction," ED said.

The Enforcement Directorate claims that the hospital has collected a huge amount of money from patients during covid and the income was not shown in the accounts of the NRI society. It also alleged that a large amount was collected from MBBS students in the name of admissions and diverted the funds.

"We have found that it has been transferred from the account of NRI Society to another account called NRIAS," ED said adding that it has registered a money laundering case based on the case registered by the AP Police on the irregularities in the NRI society. It said that searches were conducted in Vijayawada, Kakinada, Guntur and Hyderabad areas for two days.