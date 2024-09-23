Eda Sudhakar appointed as APCC general secretary

Ongole: Former District Congress Committee president Eda Sudhakar Reddy thanked the Congress party high command including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, AICC Organisation General Secretary KC Venugopal, AP in-charge Manickam Tagore, APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy, KVP Ramachandra Rao, N Raghuveera Reddy, Gidugu Rudraraju, Jharkhand in-charge Dr Sirivella Prasad, and others for appointing him as the APCC General Secretary.

He thanked the district Congress leaders for their cooperation while he was working as the DCC president for the last 10 years. He extended his best wishes to Shaik Saida, the Prakasam DCC president, and requested the leaders to offer all support to him. He promised to participate in the district programmes regularly and bring support from the state leadership when required.