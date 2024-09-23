Live
- Telugu film’s entry to Oscars 2025: Announcement expected today
- Sundeep Kishan’s next titled as ‘Majaka’; set for Sankranthi 2025 release
- Manair Chairman announces candidacy for Legislative Council elections
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Dates, Bank Offers, Discounts, and More
- Pawan Kalyan resumes ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ shoot, team announces new release date
- Vaazha: Comedy-Drama Film Starts Streaming on OTT Platforms
- Apple to Launch New Siri with Apple Intelligence in Early 2025
- International Day of Sign Languages 2024: Why September 23 is Celebrated, History, Significance, and Facts
- iPhone 16 Pro Users Face Touchscreen Issues Due to Thin Bezels and Software Bug
- Friday Sabha: An innovative drive for women’s health
Just In
Eda Sudhakar appointed as APCC general secretary
Ongole: Former District Congress Committee president Eda Sudhakar Reddy thanked the Congress party high command including AICC president Mallikarjun...
Ongole: Former District Congress Committee president Eda Sudhakar Reddy thanked the Congress party high command including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, AICC Organisation General Secretary KC Venugopal, AP in-charge Manickam Tagore, APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy, KVP Ramachandra Rao, N Raghuveera Reddy, Gidugu Rudraraju, Jharkhand in-charge Dr Sirivella Prasad, and others for appointing him as the APCC General Secretary.
He thanked the district Congress leaders for their cooperation while he was working as the DCC president for the last 10 years. He extended his best wishes to Shaik Saida, the Prakasam DCC president, and requested the leaders to offer all support to him. He promised to participate in the district programmes regularly and bring support from the state leadership when required.