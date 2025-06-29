‘Edn institutions must improve standards and play a key role in nation’s growth’

Vijayawada: Amid widespread concerns over declining standards in educational institutions, Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Paka Venkata Satyanarayana has on Saturday underscored that educational institutions need to improve their standards to play a significant role in shaping the growing Indian economy. He said that India’s annual budget volume had increased from Rs.14 lakh crore to Rs.50 lakh crore over the past one decade and exports from India were also increasing as ‘Make in India’ initiative had been yielding good results.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Andhra Pradesh Technical Education Fair organized byThe Hans India, hmtvand RED FM 93.5 at the Siddhartha Academy of Higher education, Kanuru, here, the MP said that the government alone could not develop the country. Educational institutions should also be part and parcel of the economic development of the country and fulfill the future needs of the country by delivering quality education and upgrading the standards. He urged educational institutions to evolve as the concept of education had changed in recent years and economic relations were getting more important.

Pro Vice chancellor of the Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University) Vijayawada AV Ratna Prasad and Pro Vice chancellor of the SRM University, Amaravati, Dr Ch Satish Kumar, Managing Director of The Hans India and HMTV K Hanumanta Rao and others were present. The organizers presented awards to the best colleges and best universities in Andhra Pradesh in nine categories.

Faculty members and representatives from various engineering colleges and universities attended the awards presentation programme. Participating universities and colleges put up stalls for the two-day Technical Education Fair highlighting the courses offered by them, facilities available in their institutions and other details. The education fair concludes on Sunday.

Satyanarayana congratulated The Hans India for taking the initiative to recognize the best educational institutions in the state and honouring them with awards. Pro Vice chancellors of the Siddhaartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University) Vijayawada AV Ratna Prasad also congratulated The Hans India for hosting the education fair 2025 and presenting the awards to educational institutions. SRM University Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Ch Satish Kumar thanked organizers for presenting awards to the university. Faculty members received the awards with great joy from the chief guest.