WhatsApp May Introduce Premium Subscription Features as Meta Explores Monetisation

WhatsApp, the world’s most widely used messaging platform, could soon step into paid territory as parent company Meta looks for new ways to monetise its massive user base. After years of offering a completely free service, the platform may introduce premium features that would require a subscription, marking a significant shift in its long-standing model.

Recent reports suggest that Meta has begun early work on paid tools for WhatsApp, alongside broader experiments involving artificial intelligence and advertising across its ecosystem. According to updates spotted in an upcoming Android beta version, the company may roll out a subscription tier that gives paying users access to exclusive utilities and customisation options.

The details come from WaBetaInfo, a source known for tracking WhatsApp’s development builds. The tipster notes that users may initially be placed on a waiting list before they can try these premium tools, hinting at a phased rollout rather than an immediate global launch.

So, what exactly could users get if they decide to pay?

The early list appears focused more on convenience and personalization than essential functionality. Features may include premium stickers, new app themes, the ability to set custom ringtones for chats, and a few other enhancements aimed at improving the overall experience. While these additions offer more control and flair, they may not immediately feel compelling enough to persuade everyone to open their wallets.

Still, the move aligns with Meta’s broader strategy. Over the past year, the company has aggressively integrated AI-powered features into its platforms and has been exploring fresh revenue streams. With billions of active users across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, even a small percentage of subscribers could translate into significant earnings.

Instagram, too, could see similar changes. Reports indicate Meta might test exclusive features such as identifying followers who don’t follow back or viewing Stories anonymously — tools that could appeal to power users and content creators.

For many users, the idea of paying for WhatsApp may feel unusual. Since its inception, the app has largely remained free and ad-light, helping it grow into a global communication staple. However, Meta has invested billions of dollars acquiring and maintaining these platforms, and introducing premium tiers may be its way of balancing sustainability with innovation.

It remains unclear when these features will officially launch or how much a subscription might cost. For now, the beta hints suggest that paid options are on the horizon, though WhatsApp’s core messaging services are expected to remain free.

If the rollout succeeds, WhatsApp could enter a new chapter — one where basic communication stays accessible to all, while advanced tools come at a price.