Educate scrapping of minority welfare schemes by government: TDP

Anantapur: Former Minister and TDP politburo member Kalava Sreenivasulu has called upon all who are opposed to YSRCP and the misrule of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to come together to oust the ruling party from power and prevent it from staging a comeback again.

Addressing a meeting of minorities cell executive committee meeting here on Tuesday, Sreenivasulu took a dig at the YSRCP government for stalling all welfare programmes implemented by the TDP government.

Minority scholarships and fee reimbursements and financing of petty businesses and building of mosques and community halls also had has been stopped by the YSRCP government.

Sreenivasulu called upon the new committee to go to the people and educate them about the systematic scrapping of all minority welfare schemes.

TDP parliamentary level minorities secretary Sridhar Choudhury and muslim minorities president Salar Basha spoke.