Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh vows all safety measures for CETs

Amaravati: Minister for education Audimulapu Suresh said all common entrance tests will be conducted in a safe and secure environment adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Centre. Keeping the students' health in view, the number of examination slots has been increased to accommodate a fewer number of students in each slot.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said all examination centres will be sanitised with sodium hypochloride after completion of each session, and the centres will also have sanitisers, gloves, face masks and thermal scanners to ensure a safe environment. The minister assured parents that all safety precautions are in place.



The common entrance tests are scheduled to be held from September 10, starting with AP ICET, which takes place in four sessions on September 10 and 11. It will be followed by AP ECET on September 14 and the EAMCET will be held between September 17 and September 25. AP PGCET will be held on September 26, AP PGECET from September 28 to 30, AP EDCET and AP LawCET on October 1 and APPECET will be taking place from October 2 to 5.



Candidates can check information related to exam dates, download admit cards, exam day instructions on the APSCHE website www.sche.ap.gov.in.



As many as 2,72,720 candidates have registered for EAMCET, 64,884 for AP ICET, and 37,167 have applied for AP ECET.