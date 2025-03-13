Education reforms from next year: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday announced that the reforms in the education department will be implemented from the next academic year, with a strong emphasis on improving infrastructure in government schools to attract more students. He underscored the need to strengthen government schools and provide quality education.

Speaking during a short discussion in the Legislative Council on education and reforms, Lokesh highlighted that the primary focus of the education department is to enhance the standard of education in government schools. He revealed plans to establish a world-class training center in Amaravati.

Additionally, he reiterated that the DSC notification would be issued soon and that the promised appointment of teachers would be completed within the year.

He stated that 9.8% of the state budget for 2025-26 has been allocated to education. The government aims to ensure that teachers are relieved of non-teaching duties so they can focus entirely on providing quality education. He also mentioned that education department officials are holding regular meetings with teachers’ unions, parents, academicians, and students to draft a blueprint for revamping the education system.

Lokesh emphasized the development of school infrastructure, reducing syllabus burdens, and establishing libraries from the mandal level to the state level, equipping them with essential books. He also stressed the importance of improving the quality of midday meals by serving fine-quality rice and nutritious food.

To enhance accountability and performance, schools will be rated based on infrastructure, academic achievements, maintenance, and other key parameters.

The Minister affirmed that all reforms would be introduced from the next academic year and urged teachers to focus entirely on teaching, aiming to make Andhra Pradesh a role model in education.

Addressing allegations made by YSRCP members in the Legislative Council regarding the NDA coalition government’s failure to release fee reimbursement funds even after nine months in power, Lokesh clarified that the government is committed to clearing the outstanding fee reimbursement dues inherited from the previous administration in installments. Furthermore, he announced the reintroduction of fee reimbursement for postgraduate students.

He also pointed out that the previous government had failed to release Rs. 3,400 crore in fee reimbursements to students, which the current administration is now addressing.