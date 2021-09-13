Educational Reforms: Chaos prevails over merger of aided institutions

Nellore: The abrupt surrender of both teaching and non-teaching posts from aided institutions across the state as part of 'Reformations of the state government in the education sector' is creating a huge hullaballoo among students. Now, records and academics in these parentless institutions haven't been handed over to anybody and experts in the field say students would be the ultimate sufferers after completion of the process.



The GO MS 42 issued on August 10 this year indicating that the policy has been prepared by the government for taking over the colleges along with properties, some Private Aided Degree Colleges including Minority Degree Colleges expressed their willingness extended to other institutions subsequently. Teaching and non-teaching staff members were asked to relieve immediately late on September 8 and asked them to report before the Regional Joint Directors by Sunday at any cost.

Majority reputed educational aided institutions in the state that expressed their willingness to surrender their teaching and non-teaching staff members other than properties. Out of 137 across the state, 121 institutions getting grant-in-aid have expressed nod for merging their staff members into the government. Staff members are happy with the move of the government leaving the aided institutions. Reputed aided educational institutions in Nellore such as Venkatagiri Rajah's College, Sarvodaya College, Jawahar Bharati College at Kavali and many others are now having only a faded history of great educational achievements.

A teacher from a popular aided educational institution in the city said a College Teachers' Association started the movement in the state expressing its willingness to join the government which finally resulted in the entire aided system has been merged. "The repercussion of the move is the future of the students who are pursuing courses in these institutions and protection for valuable records of more than 100 years and others. The government is saying no direct recruitment in colleges since 1985 and some backlog posts were filled during 1994.

So, they are taking the aided posts back. GO 35 framed during the late chief minister Dr YSR's regime is now being implemented practically," he added. Since the managements are not willing to hand over the highly precious properties located in prime areas of many cities, the state government implemented the strategy of inviting the teaching and non-teaching staff members to leave the institutions. There are only 1,075 aided staff members in degree colleges across the state. Some colleges expressed resentment over the move and they approached the High Court and the hearings start shortly on the issue. Meanwhile, the court ordered not to stop the process of admissions in these colleges.