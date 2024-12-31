Effective policing brought down crimes: SP

Vizianagaram: District SP Vakul Jindal said that they had successfully controlling the crimes and reduced the number of cases in 2024 compared with 2023. He said they have been utilising technology like footage of CC TVs, mobile calls and support of all the police staff in cracking the cases and arresting the accused in short time. Giving details of crime data for the year 2024 in the district on Monday, he said the department is concentrating on organised criminals and arresting them. According to the SP, cases regarding atrocities on women have come down by 19 per cent. Only one dowry death case was registered in 2024 whereas three cases were registered in 2023. Around 235 dowry harassment cases were registered in 2024 but in 2023, the number was 273. As many as 54 Pocso cases were registered in 2024 as against 58 last year.

The district registered 169 road accident deaths this year as against 204 in 2023. “We are getting good results in this regard as we have conducted awareness camps on road safety. We have reduced the time for investigation and filing chargesheets,” Jindal explained. A total of 3,653 cases were disposed of and criminals were sent to jail in 2024. Regarding ganja, 81 cases were registered and 247 were arrested, 2,152 kg weed and 29 vehicles were seized. As many as 1,907 petitions were received in public grievances and 1667 were resolved, which is 87 per cent performance in this regard.In all 515 CC cameras were installed and 49 cases were solved with the support of that footage. He said the department is taking care of police staff giving more importance to their welfare. Additional SP Sowmya Latha, CIs A V Leela Rao, R K Chowdary and others attended the programme.