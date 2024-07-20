Efforts afoot to solve drinking water problems in Nandyal says NMD Farooq

Kurnool : Minister for Law and Justice NMD Farooq said efforts are afoot to cater drinking water problems to the people of Nandyal. He said around 45 lakh million gallons of water is required and it is proposed to take from Velugodu.

Along with Ministers BC Janardhan Reddy and TG Bharath, ZP Chairman Y Papi Reddy, district Collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal P Ranjith Basha and G Raja Kumari respectively, MPs, MLCs and MLAs, the Minister addressed Zilla Parishad general body meeting in Kurnool on Friday.

The Ministers discussed various issues related to agriculture, rural water scheme, irrigation and electricity departments. Minister Farooq said that proposal to construct Summer Storage Tanks in Nandyal, Adoni and Kurnool has been taken to the notice of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Necessary steps are being taken to solve drinking water problem by fetching water from Velugodu and Gorukallu reservoirs, he added.



Industries and Commerce Minister TG Bharath ordered agriculture department officials of the undivided Kurnool district to submit a report on various crops cultivated, production and rainfall received during the last 10 years. Based on the report, necessary action would be taken for better agriculture management, he added. He also enquired about diarrhoea cases at Sunkeswari village in Mantralayam mandal. The officials explained the Minister that diarrhoea was not caused because of water contamination as lab tests proved negative results.



R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy asked agriculture officials to educate farmers about the various services extended by Rythu Seva Kendras and availability of seeds and fertilisers at these centres. Kurnool district Collector P Ranjith Basha ordered officials of agriculture department to take steps that farmers will take seeds after submitting indent at Rythu Seva Kendras.



Orvakal ZPTC informed the Collector that paddy has been taken up in 250 acres in Orvakal mandal, but only 60 bags are being given at the Kendras.

