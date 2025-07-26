Eight arrested, 120 kg ganja seized

Vizianagaram: The Bhogapuram and Eagle police teams seized 120 kilograms of ganja and arrested eight individuals near the Rajapulova Junction in the Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district.

Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal reported that the operation was conducted when police intercepted three vehicles traveling from Vizianagaram. A total of 47 packets of ganja, nine mobile phones, and three cars were confiscated during the operation. The arrested individuals were identified as Korra Kiran and Manoj Bisai from Koraput district, Odisha; and Bijendra, Fazil, Mukhtar Ahmad, Rammohan, Sonu, and Shilpi from various districts in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the police, the accused were planning to transport the ganja to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in coordination with drug suppliers from Odisha. One suspect, Ajit Dadak, also known as Oji or Mahesh Dadak, managed to escape, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. The SP stated that the group procured ganja from Odisha and planned its transit via train and private vehicles through Vizianagaram to reach their target destinations,” SP said. DSP G Bhavya Reddy, CIs K Satish, K Narayana Rao, G Ramakrishna and AV Leela Rao also attended the programme.