Live
- This is time of war, says Haryana Minister Anil Vij
- Stubble burning: Farmers to lose govt benefits, MSP
- 'Delhi Fee Act' to curb arbitrary hikes in schools
- YS Jagan expresses deep shock over devotees' deaths at Simhachalam temple
- AP CM expresses grief over deaths in Simhachalam
- Shaurya Chakra awardee J&K cop's mom to be deported to Pak
- Kalki Koechlin: I’ve grown up with so many different influences
- Soha Ali Khan reveals a fascinating story about mother Sharmila Tagore’s words of wisdom
- “Cricket is a religion — but this is the future”: Mandira Bedi joins the e-cricket movement
- C-Section – Elective vs. Emergency: What Every Mother Should Know!
Eight dead in a wall collapse while waiting in a queue line at Simhachalam
The most tragic incident occurred in the history of ‘Chandanotsavam’ festival in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Visakhapatnam: The most tragic incident occurred in the history of ‘Chandanotsavam’ festival in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Following heavy rains and winds for some time, a wall got collapsed at Simhachalam Devasthanam claiming eight lives and leaving three others injured.
Of the deceased, five were men and three women. At around 2:15 am, heavy rain followed by gales occurred at Simhachalam uphill. During that time, a portion of the newly built wall for the Rs.300 ticket queue line collapsed. The collapsed wall claimed seven people on the spot, while one died undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Teams from NDRF and SDRF rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. They recovered seven bodies at the incident spot.
District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi rushed to the spot to monitor the rescue operation.
A tense atmosphere prevailed as the NDRF and SDRF teams searched for victims along the collapsed wall.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat reached Simhachalam to monitor the condition.
Meanwhile, to avoid inconvenience to the devotees, the queue line wherein the incident took place was diverted.