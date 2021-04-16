Elderly couple who tested positive for coronavirus found dead in a canal in East Godavari

A lone elderly couple who tested positive for coronavirus committed suicide over the fear that they would die by the dreadful virus. Going into details, Karri Venkat Reddy (71) and Savitri, a couple from Machavaram village in Raivaram mandal in East Godavari, fell into the Mandapeta canal and died on Thursday.



Venkat Reddy and Savitri, who make a living by farming, have been in isolation at home ever since they diagnosed positive for coronavirus on the 12th of this month. Venkat Reddy and Savitri have two sons who live in Odisha and Rajahmundry for business purposes.

The couple has been in isolation at home since the 12th of this month. As the locals who noticed that there is silence in the house informed their son. The son tried to locate the parents locally, at home with suspicion and the bodies were found near Machavaram village in the local Mandapeta canal during the evening.

Locals believe they may have fallen into a ditch and died simply for fear of being infected with the corona. However, the police said they had not received any complaint.