Elect all YSRCP nominees for 'double-century' govt: CM

Nandyal:Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked people were they ready (Siddham) to ‘teach a befitting lesson’ to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the ensuing election. He said three parties, TDP, JSP and BJP and indirectly Congress have united to defeat a single person.

He addressed a gathering at RGM Engineering College grounds here on Thursday as part of his ‘Memanta Siddham’ campaign.

He said this election should prove the last election for Chandrababu Naidu. “We have to win 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats and establish the double-century sarkar. During my 58 months rule, I have done a lot while the earlier Naidu government failed

to do. I have introduced several welfare schemes. The villages have been transformed as village and ward secretariats have been brought into the service of the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said English has been introduced as medium of instruction. Schools have been changed under the Nadu-Nedu programme. Every student was imparted education in English. Vidya Deevana, Vasata Deevama, village clinics, Aarogyasri facility up to Rs 25 lakh, women police, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and others have been brought by him in this 58 months. Pensions are being distributed by the volunteers on the first of every month at door steps. When all these schemes have been implemented in 58 months, why could not Naidu do it in his tenure, people should think over this, he said.

The Chief Minister said 17 medical colleges have been sanctioned, including the one at Nandyal and 104 and 108 ambulances have been brought in to the service of the patients. He said this election is the game changer for every person. As part of the decentralisation of governance, three capital havef been announced. He claimed 2.31 lakh jobs have been generated during his rule. Apart from these, three sea ports, fishing harbours and many more have been brought in a span of five years. Around 99 per cent of promises furnished in the poll manifesto have been fulfilled.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said farmers have been given an input subsidy of Rs 13,500 per year which comes to Rs 67,500 during the four years. “Curtailing the middlemen and corruption, amounts to every eligible beneficiary have been deposited directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries. I have succeeded in winning the hearts of the people,” he said and called people to think of the things done by him and the things done by Naidu. He said if he had done any good then vote for the fan symbol. This is the fight between ‘Dharma and Adharma’, he claimed.

He said if people want a bright future for them and their children, then they should vote for fan symbol. He urged the people

to switch on the light in

their mobiles to express support to him in the ensuing elections.