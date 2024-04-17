Election Commission urged to shift CS, DGP immediately

New Delhi: TDP senior leader and former MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Tuesday appealed to Chief Election Commissioner to transfer Andhra Pradesh chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, In-charge DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy, DGP (Intelligence) P S R Anjaneyulu along with other senior bureaucrats as either they are juniors holding high positions or following the dictates of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a letter submitted to the CEC here, Ravindrakumar explained the reasons in detail as to why they should immediately be shifted from the posts that they are holding now. With regard to the chief secretary, the TDP leader informed the CEC that his very appointment to the top post in the administration is done purely on caste and regional considerations overlooking six seniors to him. Jawahar Reddy has been rigidly following the dictates of Jagan, particularly in appointing the collectors to various districts, SPs and the returning officers, he said in the letter.

Also, the chief secretary has been aggressively helpful in the enrolment of bogus voters while deleting the genuine voters from the list during the special summary revision of the electoral rolls, he alleged.

On Rajendranath Reddy, he said he has been appointed as the in-charge DGP in February 2022 overlooking the seniority of 13 IPS officers who are holding the position of the DGP. As a quid pro quo, Rajendranath Reddy, who hails from YSR district, the native district of the Chief Minister, has been exhibiting his utmost loyalty to Jagan and the ruling party for the past two years, he added.

This apart, the SPs and the sub-divisional police officers (DSPOs) who belong to a particular community amenable to the ruling party and are corrupt have been posted to critical districts and Assembly segments where the Opposition candidates are strong, the former MP told the CEC in the letter.

Intelligence DGP Anjaneyulu has been favoured by this government which promoted him to the rank of the DGP in 2022 along with several seniors to him, the former MP said. As a quid pro quo, Anjaneyulu has become a tool in the hands of the ruling party to do all intrigues against the Opposition parties, he alleged

He alleged that another senior IPS officer K Raghurami Reddy, who is again a DGP rank officer, has been given the position of the DGP (vigilance and enforcement) overlooking the seniority of 22 DGP and Additional DGP officers only with an ulterior motive. This officer is a known loyalist of Jagan who has cut short his Central deputation only to come back to state, he said.

He also mentioned Y Rishanth Reddy, who is now SP of Counter Intelligence, AV Dharma Reddy, who is an IDES service officer who is posted as EO of TTD among others and sought their transfer from current positions.