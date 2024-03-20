Election staff instructed to maintain data regularly

Proddatur: Municipal Commissioner G Suryasai Praveen Chand conducted an inspection of the RO control room here on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by election officers and municipal and revenue officials.

During the inspection, the Proddatur Returning Officer reviewed the functionality of the control room concerning vigilance, MCC and FST. He stressed the need for round-the-clock availability of staff with arrangements made for three shifts.

Key aspects such including the MCC 48-hour report were thoroughly examined, with instructions issued to maintain data regularly and ensure online accessibility. The Municipal Commissioner urged the officials to put in exemplary performance and swiftly register FIRs in case of Model Code of Conduct violations.

Furthermore, directives were given to establish a help desk at the returning officer's office entrance, aimed at providing awareness to visitors. Detailed instructions on utilising the Suvidha App were imparted, along with a mandate to register FIRs within an hour of any MCC breach.

In line with election protocol, plans for political parties' campaign permissions were discussed, highlighting the importance of adherence to model conduct rules by candidates, election officials and the people.