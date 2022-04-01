Electric loco shed becomes first ‘scrap-free’ depot

Vijayawada: The Electric Loco Shed (ELS) here has earned the rare distinction of becoming first scrap-free depot in the division. The ELS has disposed 706 metric tonnes (MT) of scrap, both ferrous and non-ferrous in 2021-2022. It has surpassed the target prescribed by the Railway Board by a record margin of 69 percent.

During day-to-day maintenance works at Electric Loco Shed different types of scrap like ferrous, non-ferrous and others is generated. The Railway earns money by disposing of this scrap. The Railway Board has fixed prescribed targets for disposing of the scrap at depots on financial year basis. Accordingly, during the current financial year the Board has given target for ferrous scrap as 418 MT and for non-ferrous scrap 34 MT. As per the target given by the Board, the ELS rationalised the target and prepared an action plan to achieve the target during the current year.

It has disposed of 706 MT (69 percent more than the target) of ferrous scrap and 50 MT (48 percent more than the target) of non-ferrous scrap, which is an all-time record in the history of ELS, Vijayawada.

Recently the proposal to declare the ELS Depot as 'Scrap-Free' Depot was sent by the Division, as the scrap generated is being disposed of on regular basis. On March 21, 2022 following the approval from Zonal Head Quarters, Electric Loco Shed here was declared as 'Scrap-Free' depot.

On this momentous occasion, Senior DEE of the ELS Ch Dinesh Reddy congratulated all the ELS team members especially ZS Raj Kumar, SSE/ NS Stores, for perfect planning and execution of action plan in achieving the target.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan appreciated the hard work of ELS staff and congratulated CH Dinesh Reddy and the team for executing the action plan in perfect manner to make the depot Scrap-Free. He advised the branch officers of various depots of the division to chalk out similar action plan and achieve the targets prescribed by the Railway Board in disposing of the scrap.